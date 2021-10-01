The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) has declared the result of the Engineering Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ECET-2021) today, October 1. Candidates can check their results online at the official website sche.ap.gov.in using their registration number and ECET hall ticket number.

As per a report by NDTV, 92.53% candidates have been declared qualified in the examination i.e., a total of 32,318 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 29,904 students passed AP ECET 2021.

JNTUA conducted the AP ECET 2021 on September 19 for admission into 2nd-year lateral entry into Engineering/Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra institutes. The University held the exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The ECET provisional answer key was released on September 21 and objections were invited till September 23.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Key in your registration number and ECET hall ticket number Submit and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download AP ECET 2021 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.