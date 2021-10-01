The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the University Grants Commission (UGC)-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles to be held in October. Candidates can check the new schedule from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the new schedule, the examination will be conducted from October 17 to 25. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021,” reads the official notice.

The UGC-NET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19, 2021.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (ugcnet.nta.nic.in) and (nta.ac.in) for the latest updates.

About UGC NET 2021

The Agency conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

Earlier, NTA had postponed the UGC National Eligibility Test for December 2020 cycle (May 2021) amid Covid-19 crisis, hence the delay in June 2021 UGC NET. Therefore, to regularize the examination cycles, the Commission has merged both UGC NET of December 2020 and June 2021 exam together.

