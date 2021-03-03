The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the deadline to fill and submit online applications for UGC NET 2021 examination for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor due to be held in May. As per the revised schedule, interested candidates can apply for the exam at the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in till March 9 and pay the application fee till March 10.

NTA said the decision is taken “to enable the aspiring candidates who have not been able to apply in the Online Application Form” by the previous deadline of March 2. The Agency also got a number of requests in this regard.

Candidates will be able to make corrections in the details submitted by them in their exam application form online through the correction window at the portal from March 12 to 16.

Here’s NTA UGC NET 2021 deadline extension notice.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the eligibility of Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET December 2020 Cycle (May 2021) will be held on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode and will comprise two papers. Paper I will consist of 50 MCQ questions of 100 marks and Paper-II will be of 200 marks and will have 100 MCQ questions. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

An application fee of Rs 1000 is applicable.

Here’s direct link to UGC NET 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to register for UGN NET 2021:

Visit the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in Click on “Application Form December 2020 Cycle (May 2021)” Click on ‘New Registration’, download the Information Brochure and read the instructions carefully Proceed to register using mobile number and email ID to get the application number Login with the credentials and fill the application form, upload documents and photograph Pay the online application fee Download the form for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to apply for UGC NET 2021.