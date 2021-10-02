The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of Energy Assistant (Junior Lineman Grade II). Registered candidates can download the their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 10 from 11.00 AM to 12.45 PM. The preliminary answer key will be released on October 10. The result will be announced on October 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 398 posts to work in Village/Ward Secretariats in various districts covered in APEPDCL.

Candidates may also check the detailed exam schedule below:

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website recruitment.apeasternpower.com On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Tickets” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Procedure

APEPDCL will conduct a written test conducted based on the ITI syllabus on October 10. Qualified candidates will then appear for Pole climbing, Meter reading & Cycling tests and verification of certificates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.