Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the answer key of the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP PGECET-2021. Registered candidates can check the answer key and response sheet at the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Sri Venkateswara University conducted the AP PGECET 2021 on September 27 to 30 for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/ Pharma.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam was held in an objective type MCQ format.

AP PGECET is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the preliminary answer key on the official website by October 4, 6.00 PM by submitting supporting documents.

Steps to download AP PGECET answer key 2021:



Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET Click on the answer key link The AP PGECET answer key will appear on the screen Go back to homepage and click on the response sheet button Login to check responses and compare with answer key to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following the instructions given.

Here’s direct link to AP PGECET answer key 2021.