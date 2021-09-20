Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has released the hall ticket today for the upcoming Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP PGECET-2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

Sri Venkateswara University will conduct the AP PGECET-2021 on September 27 to 30 for admission into M.Tech/M.Pharmacy/ Pharma.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two single sessions: 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM in an objective type MCQ format.

AP PGECET will be conducted by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Here’s AP PGECET 2021 exam schedule.

Steps to download AP PGECET hall ticket 2021:



Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/PGECET Click on the download hall ticket link Enter registration number, date of birth, select exam paper and hit download button The AP PGECET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP PGECET hall ticket 2021.