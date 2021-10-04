Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited online applications for 300 posts of Medical Officers in the Manipur Health Service Grade IV under state Health Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website empsconline.gov.in. The last day to submit the application is October 20.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21-38 years as on October 20, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Possession of a recognized Medical qualification. More details are in the notification.

Selection procedure

MPSC will conduct a written exam in Imphal of 3-hour duration consisting of 200 MCQs.

Application fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 online as an application fee for General and OBC candidates and Rs 250 for other categories.

Steps to apply for MPSC MO recruitment 2021: