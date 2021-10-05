Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda), Examiner of Trademarks and Geographical Indications. Candidates can check and download the schedule from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The interview for selection to 65 posts of Examiner of Trademarks and Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry will be held from November 22 to 26 and for 9 posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) in the Directorate of AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, the interview will be conducted on November 1 and 2.

The interview will be conducted at UPSC, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi — 110069.

The reporting time for candidates called for interview in forenoon session is 9.00 AM and the reporting time for candidates called for interview in afternoon session is 12.00 noon.

The candidate called for interview provisionally should ensure to produce the originals of the deficient documents (for which they have been called provisionally) at the time of interview, reads the official notice.

Here’s direct link to the interview schedule for Medical Officer posts.

Here’s direct link to the interview schedule for Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications posts.

