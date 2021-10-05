Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the dates of the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Judicial Branch exam 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The Haryana Judiciary preliminary examination 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 13 (Saturday) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 256 posts of Civil Judge (Judicial Division) in the state of Haryana.

The detailed announcement regarding downloading of admits card etc. will be issued in due course, HPSC said. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates.

The online application process for the HCS Judicial Branch exam 2021 was held in August and September.

Here’s Haryana Judiciary Prelim exam 2021 notice.