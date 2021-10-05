The University of Rajasthan has declared the results of various undergraduate semester exams. Students can check their results online at the official website uniraj.ac.in.

Rajasthan University results have been announced for B.A LL.B. Semester 8 and 10 and B.Sc Part III. Moreover, the results of revaluation exams for various other undergraduate and postgraduate courses has also been released.

Students can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

Steps to check Rajasthan University UG results 2021:

Visit official website uniraj.ac.in Go to ‘Results’ section on the homepage Click on the link for relevant programme/course Enter roll number and date of birth and hit Find button The Rajasthan University result will appear on screen Download marksheet and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Rajasthan University results 2021.

The result mark sheet would contain details such as the candidate’s name, course, marks, semester etc. Students are advised to regularly visit the official website for latest updates.