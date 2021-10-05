Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has announced the date of the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) Main Examination 2021. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HCS Main exam 2021 will be held from December 3 to 5 at Panchkula. The information regarding the Date-sheet, Venue & downloading of Admit Cards will be uploaded on Commission’s website in due course.

The HCS Preliminary Exam 2021 was conducted on September 12. The result was declared on September 25. Over 2000 candidates have qualified to appear for the HCS Main exam.

Here’s HPSC HCS Main exam 2021 notice.

HPSC HCS and other Allied Services exam 2021 is being conducted to fill a total of 156 vacancies, of which, 48 vacancies are for HCS (Executive Branch), 7 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), 14 for Excise & Taxation Officer (ETO), 5 for District Food & Supplies Controller (DFSC), 4 for ‘A’ Class Tehsildar, 1 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS), 5 for Assistant Excise & Taxation Officer (AETO), 46 for Block Development & Panchayat Officer (BDPO), 3 for Traffic Manager (TM), 2 for District Food & Supplies Officer (DFSO), and 21 for Assistant Employment Officer (AEO).