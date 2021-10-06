The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the revised answer key of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 on Tuesday, October 5. Candidates can check and download the revised answer keys from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The revised answer key has been released after considering the objections raised by the candidates and thorough checking by the subject expert.

As per the official notice, in the second shifts question paper (GAMMA-21), 3 questions were found to be flawed and amendment has been done in options for 1 question. Hence, the candidates who have attempted those questions will be given full marks.

The UPSSSC PET 2021 was held in an offline mode on August 24 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The draft answer key was released on August 31.

Steps to download UPSSSC PET revised answer key

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on “विज्ञापन संख्या-01-परीक्षा/2021, प्रारम्भिक अर्हता परीक्षा-2021 के अंतर्गत ..” under Notice Board section The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to UPSSSC PET revised answer key.

As per media reports, more than 20 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the examination conducted in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UPSSSC PET 2021 registration process was conducted in May and June this year.

About UPSSSC PET exam

UPSSSC PET 2021 will be conducted for a duration of 2 hours in a pen and paper mode. The question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQ) of 1 mark each. For every wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks each.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.