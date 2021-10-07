Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of the recruitment exam of Lecturer (Male/ Female) Government Inter College (Pre) Exam 2020. Candidates can download their answer keys from Commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The answer key will be available to download upto October 12, 2021. Candidates may raise objections against the released answer key, if any, till October 13 upto 5.00 PM. Applicants can send their suggestions along with proof to Arvind Kumar Mishra, Pariksha Niyantrak, Atigopan-5 Anubhag, UP Lok Seva Ayog, Prayagraj. More details in the notification.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on September 19, 2021 (Sunday) in a single shift from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM at 16 centres including Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Sitapur and Varanasi.

Steps to download answer keys

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” under Download Segment Click on answer key series — A, B, C, D The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The Commission had notified a total of 1,473 Lecturer vacancies in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state on December 22, 2020.

The application process commenced on December 22, 2020 and concluded on January 22, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.