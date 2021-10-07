The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has commenced the online registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website updeled.gov.in till October 25.

The UPTET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on November 28 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM for and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The hall tickets will be released on November 17. The result will be announced on December 28.

UPTET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with UP education board. The Primary Level exam is conducted to certify eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and the Upper Primary Level certifies to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

The registration fee is Rs 600 for candidates of General and OBC category, Rs 400 for SC/ST candidates and Rs 100 for VI /HI /OH candidates.

Steps to register for UPTET 2021:

Visit official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, go to UPTET section and click on registration link Click on the candidate registration button and apply for the exam Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to register for UPTET 2021.