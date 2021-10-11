The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Dairy Development Inspector. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till October 31, 5.00 PM.

PSSSB has notified 25 vacancies for the post of Dairy Development Inspector Grade II.

Here’s PSSSB Dairy Development Inspector recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational qualification: Applicant should possess a degree:- Bachelor of Technology in Dairy Technology OR Bachelor in Science Dairying in Dairy Technology OR Dairy Husbandry from a recognized University. The candidates shall also have passed Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi Language.

Selection process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PSSSB recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on apply link for Dairy Development Inspector against Advt No 15/2021 Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Jr Draftsman posts.