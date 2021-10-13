The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the RRB Officers Scale-II and III exams 2021. Candidates can check and download their result sheet from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Officer Scale-II and III exams 2021 was held on September 25 in an online mode.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Steps to check IBPS RRB results 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view our result status for online examination for CRP-RRBs-X Officer Scale I, II & III” Select the result link for RRB Officer Scale 2/3 Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IBPS RRB result will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 2 result 2021.

Here’s direct link to check IBPS RRB Officer Scale 3 result 2021.

IBPS has also announced the RRB PO Mains result 2021. The exam was held on September 25. Candidates can check their result at the official website.