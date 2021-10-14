The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur is set to announce the results of the JEE Advanced 2021 tomorrow, October 15. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results online at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The timing has not been announced but will most likely be released in the morning.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 by IIT Kharagpur for admission to various programmes at the IITs. The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of Physics, Chemistry, Maths. The JEE advanced question papers, candidate response sheet and provisional answer keys were released last week.

IIT Kharagpur will also release the final answer key and JEE Advanced cut-off for this year along with the result.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 timetable.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

Candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible to participate in the IIT admission process through JoSAA counselling. The online registration process for JOSAA 2021 will begin tomorrow at 10.00 AM onwards after the results are announced. The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on October 27.