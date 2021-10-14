The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the answer key of the Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Male exam 2021. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police SI Male exam 2021 against Advt No 04/2020 was held on September 26 and October 13. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer key at the link available on the official website from October 15 to 17 upto 5.00 PM.

“The candidates are advised to clearly/specify the objection along with name of the Post, Advt. No., Category No., Date of Examination, Question paper Code i.e. 1,3, 0321 & 5 (mentioned on the bottom left of first pages of question paper), Shift/Session, Question booklet series and question no. on which the objection is raised otherwise objection will not be considered. The objections shall be considered by the Commission and its decision in this regard shall be final and evaluation of the paper shall accordingly be done,” read the HSSC notice.

Here’s HSSC SI answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to download HSSC SI answer key 2021:

Visit official website hssc.gov.in Go to ‘Public Notice’ section Click on the pdf link for answer key to the relevant exam session The HSSC SI answer key will appear on screen Raise objection, if any, through link given at homepage and follow instructions.

The HSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up to 465 Sub-Inspector vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Male SI and 65 for Female SI of Group C of the Haryana Police department. The result of SI Female exam has already been declared.