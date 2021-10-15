The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will soon release the final answer keys and result of the JEE Advanced 2021. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same on the official website jeeadv.ac.in using their login details.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 by IIT Kharagpur for admission to various programmes at the IITs. The exam consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of Physics, Chemistry, Maths. The JEE advanced question papers, candidate response sheet and provisional answer keys were released last week.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 timetable.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences or Architecture.

Candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced exam will be eligible to participate in the IIT admission process through JoSAA counselling. The online registration process for JOSAA 2021 will begin after the results are announced. The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on October 27.

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur is all set to commence the online registrations for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) today from 10.00 AM onwards. The registration will conclude on October 16 at 5.00 PM. The Architecture Aptitude Test will be held on October 18, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon.

The result will be announced on October 22.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.