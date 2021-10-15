Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur has released the topper list of the JEE Advanced 2021 exam. The result of JEE Advanced 2021 was announced Friday morning. The topper list is available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021 was held on October 3 by IIT Kharagpur for admission to various undergraduate programmes at the IITs. A press release from IIT-KGP said a total number of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both Papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2021. Of these, 41,862 candidates have qualified the exam this year. Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females.

This year, IIT Delhi zone students Mridul Agarwal and Kavya Chopra have secured the top position in the combined and female category, respectively. Agarwal scored 348 marks out of 360 while Chopra obtained 286 marks out of 360.

Here’s JEE Advanced 2021 result press release.

JEE Advanced toppers in Common Rank List:

MRIDUL AGARWAL DHANANJAY RAMAN ANANT LUNIA RAMASWAMY SANTHOSH REDDY POLU LAKSHMI SAI LOKESH REDDY SONI NAMAN NIRMAL KARTIK SREEKUMAR NAIR CHAITANYA AGGARWAL ARNAV ADITYA SINGH MODULLA HRUSHIKESH REDDY

JEE Advanced toppers in Respective Rank Lists Rank List Candidate name Zone Open (CRL) MRIDUL AGARWAL IIT Delhi OBC-NCL PRIYANSHU YADAV IIT Delhi GEN-EWS RAMASWAMY SANTHOSH REDDY IIT Hyderabad SC NANDIGAMA NIKHIL IIT Hyderabad ST BIJILI PRACHOTHAN VARMA IIT Hyderabad GEN-PwD ARNAV JAIDEEP KALGUTKAR IIT Bombay GEN-EWS-PwD YUVRAJ SINGH IIT Kanpur OBC-NCL-PwD GORLE KRISHNA CHAITANYA IIT Hyderabad SC-PwD RAJKUMAR IIT Bombay SC-PwD RAVI SHANKAR MEENA IIT Delhi

Moreover, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Hyderabad zones had the highest number of JEE Advanced toppers this year. In the top 100 rank, both IIT Delhi and Bombay saw 28 candidates in their zone while IIT Hyderabad got 27.

The criteria for inclusion in a Rank List is the aggregate marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list.