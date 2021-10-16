The Staff Health Society, Bihar (SHSB) has released the admit card for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) on its official website. Registered candidates can check and download their admit card from SHSB’s website statehealthsocietybihar.org.

As per the notification, the exam has been deferred to October 25 and 26. Earlier, the recruitment test was scheduled to be conducted on October 21 and 22 which had to be postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

The test will be conducted in online mode (CBT) in three shifts.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8853 ANM vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website statehealthsocietybihar.org On the homepage, click on “Important Notice against Advt. No. 07/2020, 10/2020, 04/2021 & 05/2021, Instructions for Candidate & download admit card.” Now click on “Download Admit card” Key in your application number and date of birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.