Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the hall ticket for the Assistant Public Prosecutor recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tslprb.in.

The TSLPRB APP exam 2021 will be conducted on October 24 in Hyderabad and surrounding. The Written Examination will comprise 2 Papers. The first paper will consist of 200 objective-type questions (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM), whereas paper 2 will consist of descriptive-type questions (2.30 to 5.30 PM).

“After downloading the Hall Tickets, Candidates shall take a printout of the same preferably on A4 size paper on both the sides (so that the Hall Ticket is available on a single sheet of paper),” the Board said.

Here’s TSLPRB APP hall ticket 2021 notice.

Steps to download TSLPRB hall ticket 2021:

Visit the official website tslprb.in On the homepage, click on ‘Download Hall Ticket New’ link Login using Mobile Number and password The TSLPRB hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TSPLRB APP hall ticket 2021.

TSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 151 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category – 7) in the Telangana State Prosecution Service.

Selection Procedure

TSLPRB will conduct a written exam containing 2 papers of 100 marks each. The final selection in each category will be strictly on the relative merit of the candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score in the written examination in Papers I and II and reservation policy.