UP NHM defers registration date for 2445 Staff Nurse posts; check details here
National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (UP NHM) has postponed the application date for recruitment to more than 2400 vacancies of Staff Nurse. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upnrhm.gov.in from October 21 (10.00 AM) onwards.
“It is to inform that due to some unavoidable reason, Online submission of application for Staff Nurse Position starts from dated 21.10.2021 at 10.00 AM & onwards instead of dated 20.10.2021 at 12.01 am,” reads the notification.
Here’s direct link to the official notice.
The last date of submission of online application is November 9, 2021. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2445 Staff Nurse contractual vacancies.
The appointment will be purely on contractual basis for a period of one-year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance. Any claim for absorption in the regular position shall not be entertained in future, reads the official notice. Detailed notification shall be available on the website soon.
Vacancy Details
|Program
|Position
|Total Vacancy
|Honoraria
|Child Health
|Staff Nurse-(SNCU/KMC)
|189
|20500
|Child Health
|Staff Nurse-NBSU
|320
|20500
|Child Health
|Staff Nurse-NRC
|54
|20500
|Child Health
|Staff Nurse-SNCU
|36
|20500
|Community Process
|Staff Nurse-MHCP
|500
|20500
|Maternal Health
|Staff Nurse
|900
|20013
|National Program
|Staff Nurse
|384
|20000
|NUHM
|Staff Nurse/UPHC
|34
|19101
|NUHM
|Staff Nurse/UCHC
|10
|19101
|NUHM
|Staff Nurse/UCHC
|18
|19101
If at any stage of recruitment, it is found that candidate does not fulfill the eligibility criteria and/or that he/she has furnished incorrect/false information/certificate/documents or has suppressed any material fact(s), his/her candidature will stand cancelled.
Steps to apply for Staff Nurse vacancies
- Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Staff Nurse recruitment link
- Fill in the details and upload the required documents
- Submit the form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.