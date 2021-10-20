Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the Main exam for the posts of Assistant Engineers (AE) and Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO). Candidates can download their call letter from the official website licindia.in.

The LIC Main exam 2021 will be held on October 31. The exam will contain both MCQ as well as descriptive questions. Only candidates who qualified the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The LIC AE, AAO preliminary exam was conducted on August 28 and the result was announced on September 28.

Steps to download LIC AAO admit card 2021:

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” section Click on “Recruitment of Asst Engineers/ AA/ AAO (Specialist)- 2020” Now click on download call letter link Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The LIC Main admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download LIC AAO admit card 2021.

The LIC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 218 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of AE and 168 for the post of AAO. The application process commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 15.

Selection Process

The selection of Assistant Engineers and Assistant Administrative Officers will be done through a three-tiered process and subsequent Pre-recruitment Medical examination.