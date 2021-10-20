The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result scorecard of the RRB PO Main, Officer Scale 2 and 3 single exams 2021. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check and download their scorecard from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB exams for PO Mains and Officer Scale-II and III were held on September 25 in an online mode. The results for all those tests were declared on October 13.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to the posts of Group “A”-Officers (Scale-I, II & III) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).

Candidates who have cleared the RRB Officer Scale 1 or PO Main exam are eligible to appear for the interview rounds from November 8 onwards. The list of shortlisted candidates is available at the Institute’s portal and at the direct link here.

Likewise, the Institute has issued the list of candidates eligible for interviews for RRB Officer Scale 2 and 3 also to be conducted from November 8. The list can be accessed at the IBPS portal or at the link here.

Steps to download IBPS RRB result scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on view scorecard link Select the result link for relevant RRB exam Login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The IBPS RRB result scorecrad will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download IBPS RRB PO Main result scorecard 2021.

Direct link to Officer Scale 2 (GBO) scorecard

Direct link to Officer Scale 2 (Specialist) scorecard

Direct link to Officer Scale 3 scorecard