The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result of the 2020 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) today, October 21. Candidates who have appeared for the documents verification (DV) round check and download their result from Commission’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 126 candidates have been shortlisted against 133 notified vacancies.

The DV was conducted from September 1 to 9, 2021 during office hours at BPSSC Office, Patna. A total of 313 candidates were invited for the DV round. The candidates were shortlisted on the basis of the typing test result. The BPSSC Steno ASI typing test was held on August 4 for 866 candidates.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: Final Selection List for the 133 vacant posts of Steno Assistant Sub-Inspector in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2020)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the final result.