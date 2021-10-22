Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) exam 2021. Candidates who have qualified the exam are required to fill up the DAF at upsconline.nic.in till November 3 upto 6.00 PM.

Candidates first need to register themselves on UPSC’s website at upsconline.nic.in using their Roll Number and other personal details. A login ID and password will be mailed to the applicant after successful registration. Then, the applicant can login on the detailed application form window and fill the form.

Earlier, the Commission had released the CAPF (ACs) result. A total 1103 candidates have cleared the UPSC CAPF exam 2021. Such candidates will now appear for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

The UPSC CAPF (AC) 2021 written exam was held on August 8. The exam is conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). UPSC has notified 159 vacancies in total this year.

Steps to fill up the Detailed Application Form

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on the apply link against CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2021 Login using roll number and password Proceed with filling the Detailed Application Form-II and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

