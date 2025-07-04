The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the provisional answer key for the D.El.Ed (CET)-2025 on the official website hpbose.org. Applicants can download the answer key from the official website hpbose.org. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com by July 5, 2025.

The exam was conducted on May 29, 2025, for two years Diploma in Elementary Education for the session 2025-2027. The applications were invited from April 4 to 26, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download DElEd CET answer key 2025

Visit the official website hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the DElEd CET answer key 2025 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to DElEd CET answer key 2025.