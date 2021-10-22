National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the result of DNB PDCET 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test can check their result from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The exam was conducted on September 19.

DNB-PDCET 2021 is the ranking examination for admission to various Post Diploma DNB courses of 2021 admission session. DNB-PDCET 2021 will be conducted by National Board of Examinations on a computer based platform. Verification of documents of the candidates shall be undertaken at the time of counseling/admission process.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in On the homepage, click on “Result of DNB PDCET-2021” Now click on the Result link mentioned on the notification The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

