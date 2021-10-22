The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the mock seat allotment-1 today based on the choices filled in by candidates as on October 21. Registered candidates can check the JOSAA mock allotment result at the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The JOSAA counselling 2021 online registration process commence on October 16. The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

Two mock seat allocations will be released on October 22 and October 24 based on the choices filled by the candidates which will help candidates make necessary changes in their choices.

Here’s JOSAA 2021 counselling schedule.

Steps to check JOSAA mock allotment 2021 result:

Visit official website, josaa.nic.in Click on the mock allocation link Login using JEE(Main) Application Number, Password and security pin The JOSAA mock seat allotment result will appear on screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check JOSAA mock allotment result 2021.

The JOSAA first allotment result will be declared on October 27 at 10.00 AM. The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and response by candidate to query will be done between October 27 and October 30 (5.00 PM).

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on November 1, and the third list on November 6. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by November 18.

The JEE Advanced 2021 result was announced on October 15 while the result of JEE Mains have already been declared.