The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon begin the online counselling registration for qualified candidates of the NEET PG 2021 exam. The registration will be done on the official website mcc.nic.in till October 29 upto 12 noon.

The choice filling/locking for seats can be done from October 26 to 29. The NEET PG seat allotment result for the first round will be announced on November 3 and online self-reporting will be done from November 4 and 10.

Important Dates

Registration/Payment for 1st round: October 25 to 29

Choice Filling/ Locking for 1st round: October 26 to 29

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Institutes: October 30 and 31

Processing of Seat Allotment for 1st round: November 1 and 2

Result of 1st round: November 3

Registration/Payment for 2st round: November 15 to 19

Choice Filling/ Locking for 1st round: November 16 to 19

Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Institutes: November 20 and 21

Processing of Seat Allotment for 2nd round: November 22 and 23

Result of 2nd round: November 24

In its notice, MCC said, “NMC and NBE have informed that new LoPs and Accreditations will be issued by 15/11/2021. Hence, new/fresh seats not included in Round 1 may be added in Round 2 of NEET-PG Counselling, 2021 which is scheduled to commence from 15/11/2021.”

The second allotment result will be announced on November 24 and the mop-up round allotment will be out on December 18.

Here’s MCC NEET PG counselling schedule 2021.

Through NEET PG 2021 counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. NEET PG seat allotment is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.

MCC will conduct the NEET PG 2021 counselling for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

