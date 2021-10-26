The Maharashtra State Council of Examination will today, October 26 release the admit card for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test - 2021. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website mahatet.in.

The MAHATET 2021 exam will be held on November 21 (Sunday). The Paper 1 will be conducted from 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 from 2.00 to 4.30 PM.

Earlier, MAHATET 2021 exam was scheduled to be held on October 31. However, in a notice, the Council said it has decided to defer the TET exam in view of the Deglur-Biloli Assembly by-elections. The election would take place in the last week of October.

MAHATET examination is conducted to certify the eligibility to candidates to teach in the schools affiliated to Maharashtra education board. Paper I is to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is to certify to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mahatet.in Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.