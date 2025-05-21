WBPSC Clerkship final answer keys released; here's direct link
Candidates can now view and download the answer keys for all four sessions of the exam through the official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has officially released the final answer keys for the MCQ papers of the Clerkship Examination (Part - I), Session - I, II, III and IV. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer keys on the Commission’s official website psc.wb.gov.in.
The examination was conducted on November 16 and 17, 2024.
Steps to download Clerkship answer keys
- Visit the official website psc.wb.gov.in
- Go to Examinations — Answer Key
- Click on the Clerkship answer key
- Check and download the answer key
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-I answer key.
Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-II answer key.
Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-III answer key.
Direct link to Clerkship Part-I Session-IV answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.