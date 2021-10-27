The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has announced the seat allotment result of counselling round 1 today, October 27. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates can report online for admission up to October 30 (5.00 PM). The applicants will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.

The JOSAA second seat allotment list will be published on November 1, and the third list on November 6. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by November 18.

The counselling has been conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutes.

Steps to check JoSAA Counselling round 1 result

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 1” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.