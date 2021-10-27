Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Mineral Development Officer (MDO) on Tuesday, October 26. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination can check the interview details on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 16, 2021 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM.

Applicants will be able to download their interview letter a week before the commencement of interview. The candidates are required to bring the admit card, photo ID proof, documents of educational qualification, and others.

The MDO examination result was declared on October 23, 2021. A total of 41 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 20 vacancies.

Steps to check the interview program

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program: Mineral Development Officer Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 05/2020)” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview schedule Take a printout for future reference

