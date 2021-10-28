The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 result has been declared on the State Common Entrance Test Cell’s official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the website cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the official notification, a total of 28 candidates have scored 100 percentile. Chiknis Tapan Avinash from Kolhapur and Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh from Mumbai Suburb are the male and female toppers in the Physics Chemistry Maths (PCM) category.

From the Physics Chemistry Biology (PCB) category, Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah from Nanded and Ainwale Aniruddha Arunrao from Nanded are the female and male toppers, repectively.

Steps to download the score card

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on “View Score Card” agsint MHT-CET 2021 (PCM) and (PCB) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

