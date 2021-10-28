The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has declared the results of the ASRB Combined Exam 2021 for NET, ARS and STO. Registered candidates can check their result online at the ASRB website asrb.org.in.

ASRB conducted the combined examination for NET-2021, ARS-2021 (Preliminary) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T6) examination during August 23 to 27 in a computer-based mode at centres across India.

A total 2,791 candidates have qualified the Agricultural Research Service or ARS Prelims 2021 exam in 48 disciplines. Such candidates are eligible to appear for the Main exam to be held on November 28.

On the other hand, a total of 11,058 candidates cleared the NET 2021 exam in 60 disciplines and 283 candidates have been shortlisted for interview for Senior Technical Officer (STO).

Steps to check ASRB Combined result 2021:

Visit ASRB website asrb.org.in Click on ‘NET, ARS and STO exam 2021’ link on the homepage Click on the result link for relevant exam Enter Roll No and date if birth to login The ASRB NET, ARS result will appear on screen Download and take printout of scorecard.

NET exam



National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Candidates clearing the NET will be eligible to apply for the post of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the SAUs/ AUs.

ARS exam

The Agriculture Research Service (ARS) examination (Prelims and Main) is a qualifying examination for recruitment to the post of ARS Scientist at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

STO exam

STO (T-6) exam is a direct recruitment examination for the post of Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) at ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes. Candidates declared successful in the online examination and interview will be recommended for appointment as Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) at ICAR.