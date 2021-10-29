The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021) result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download their result from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the NTA to announced the result of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. Earlier, the result was withheld after Bombay High Court’s order asking NTA to conduct re-exam for two aspirants whose test booklets got mixed up.

However, the bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said that the result of 16 lakh students cannot be delayed, reports Hindustan Times.

The NEET-UG 2021 was held on September 12 (Sunday) from 2.00 to 5.00 PM in Pen and Paper mode. The all-India medical entrance test was organised at 3858 different centres throughout the country and abroad.

The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.