Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the result for the recruitment exam of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, and Excise and Taxation Officer. Candidates who took the exam can check the result at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB written examination was conducted on October 3 in a written MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format.

Along with the result, the Board has also released the final answer key of the exam based on ehich the result has been prepared.

The PSSSB result contains the candidates’ name, roll number and marks scorecard among other details.

Steps to check PSSSB result 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on the result link for Excise and Taxation Inspector/Senior Industrial Promotion Officer/Block Level Extension Officer (Advertisement No. 09/2021) The PSSSB result will appear on screen Download and check by searching your roll number/ name (Ctrl+F) Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Excise Inspector and other results.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 168 vacancies, of which, 56 vacancies are for the post of Senior Industrial Promotion officers, 61 vacancies for Block-level extension officers, and 51 vacancies are for Excise and Taxation Inspectors.