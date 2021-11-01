The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam for the post of Lecturer in the state Ayurveda and Indian Medicine Department today, November 1. Registered applicants can download their hall tickets from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in using their application number, date of birth and security pin.

The examination will be conducted from November 11 to 13, 2021 between 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The applicants are directed to follow all the Covid-19 guidelines.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Admit Card for Lecturer (Ayurved Dept.) 2021” under Important Links Now click on “Get Admit Card” link Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 13 vacancies of Lecturers in 10 different subjects.

Selection Procedure

RPSC will conduct an online/offline objective-type exam, followed by document verification and interview round.