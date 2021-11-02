Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has declared the result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2021). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online at the board’s official website reetbser21.com.

REET 2021 was held on September 26 (Sunday). There are two exams held for the state eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

The REET answer key was released on October 24.

Steps to check REET answer key 2021:

Visit the official website reetbser21.com Click on the result link for relevant paper/level Login using roll number and date of birth to get result The REET result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

NOTE: The REET 2021 website has crashed, presumably due to heavy traffic. Candidates are advised to visit the portal after some time.

REET 2021 examination is conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state. More than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination. Among these, 3.6 lakh candidates have applied for Level 1, 3.6 for Level 2 and over 9 lakh for both.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has congratulated those who have qualified the REET 2021 exam. “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the successful candidates in the REET exam. Those who have not been successful, do not be discouraged. Prepare for the upcoming exams. Just one exam can’t decide the way of life so keep working hard,” he said on Twitter.