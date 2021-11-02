The National Testing Agency on Monday announced the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). The NEET-UG 2021 was held on September 12 (Sunday) in Pen and Paper mode at 3858 different centres throughout the country and abroad.

As per NTA, over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG exam, of which 8.70 lakh qualified the tests. The NEET UG 2021 is being held for admissions to undergrad medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS for the academic year 2021-22.

In its result notice, the Agency informed that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) under Directorate UR of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct the counselling for 15% All India quota seats, deemed universities, central universities, seats of ESIC and AFMC, BHU and AMU. Candidates may visit website www.mcc.nic.in for further information. The portal has been activated and official notification is expected soon.

Candidates will apply for 15% All India quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted. The details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.

Moreover, for state quota and other seats falling under the ambit of states, candidates may apply to their domicile states and merit list as per state rules and based on All India Rank will be prepared by concerned counselling authorities. The counselling for private medical colleges will also be conducted by the concerned state counselling authority.

Here’s NTA NEET result 2021 notice.

NEET UG counselling by MCC: