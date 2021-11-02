The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule of forthcoming exams next year. Candidates set to appear for various all-India medical exams can check and download the NBEMS exam schedule 2022 from the official website natboard.edu.in.

“The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations. Please refer to NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in for Information Bulletins, Application Forms and other details of these examinations as and when notified,” NBEMS said in its notice.

According to the schedule, the NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on March 12. NEET PG examination is conducted in CBT mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses.

On the other hand, NEET Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) 2022 for dental courses will be held on March 6.

Here’s NBEMS exam calendar 2022.