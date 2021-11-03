Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will end the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Research Assistant in Planning Services under the Transformation and Development Department. Interested candidates can able to apply on the APSC official website apsc.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application and pay the application fee is November 3 and 5, respectively.

The APSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 45 vacancies of Research Assistants.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree in Arts, Science or Commerce from any recognized University with either Statistics, Economics, Mathematics, Agricultural Economics, Sociology, Anthropology, Social Anthropology, Social Work, Business Administration, Business Management, Geography or Commerce as one of the subjects. Preference shall be given to Honours Graduates.

Here’s APSC Research Assistant recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category. BPL/ PWBD category candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Here” against ‘Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation & Development Department’.

Register and apply for the post Fill in the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for APSC Research Assistant posts.