The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test admit card for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Advt. No. 10/2020. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC JE Civil exam will be held on November 7 (Sunday) in OMR Based mode. The exam will be held in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon (General Studies) and 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM (Civil Engineering).

Here’s direct link to the exam notice.

“The candidates shall have to download their own intimation letter from the aforesaid website. Queries in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No.0361-2365426 and by e-mail to apscdr2.query@gmail.com w.e.f. 01-11-2021 to 03-11-2021 during office hours,” reads the APSC notice.

The Commission had earlier released the list of candidates whose applications have been accepted for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fisheries Department, Assam.

As per the notification, a total of 2041 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the exam.

Here’s direct link to the list of candidates.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on “Download admit card for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fishery Department (Advt. No. 10/2020, dated 27-10-2020)” Key in your Application ID Or Rollnumber and Date of Birth Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

APSC is conducting the recruitment drive for 18 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Fishery Department. Online applications were invited in October and November 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.