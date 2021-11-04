The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the admission schedule for Agriculture Courses for the academic year 2021-22. Students can check the schedule at the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The online application process for admission to BSc Agriculture will commence on November 5 (from 9.00 AM) and the last day to apply along with uploading scanned copies of the necessary documents is November 18.

The provisional merit list for candidates will be issued on November 22, on which candidates can raise objection (if any) by November 25. The final merit list will be out on November 29.

The Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 2. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates. Online reporting will be done on December 3 and 4.

The second and third allotment lists will be out on December 7 and 13.

After the centralized admission process (CAP) is complete, if there are vacancies available at colleges, they will be filled by a spot admission where the candidate has to visit and apply for admission.

Here’s Maharashtra BSc Agriculture admission schedule.