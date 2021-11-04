Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued the exam timetable for the posts of Patwari, Canal Patwari, Gram Sachiv and Female Constable. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC has issued two separate notices for the posts. The OMR-based written exam for Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv is scheduled on December 26, 27 and 28 and the exam for female constable post will be on December 12.

The exams for Patwari, Canal Patwari and Gram Sachiv will be held in two sessions — Morning 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon and Evening 3.00 to 4.30 PM. Whereas the HSSC Female Constable exam will be held in the morning session only.

The admit card for Female Constable will be released on December 4 and that for the other exams will be out on December 18.

Here’s HSSC Patwari, Gram Sachiv exam notice.

Here’s HSSC Female Constable exam notice.

The HSSC recruitment under Advt Nos 7/2019-8/2019-9/2019 is being conducted for 1100 posts of Canal Patwari, 697 posts of Gram Sachiv and 588 posts of Patwari.

On the other hand, 698 Posts of Female Constables for HAP-DURGA-1 have been notified under Advt. No. 04/2020.