The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the final result of SI, ASI and Constable recruitment of Technical Staff under Coastal Security Scheme in West Bengal Police 2020. Candidates can check the result at the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

WBPRB has released the list of candidates provisionally selected for the post of Sub-Inspector (Crew Comprising Master), Assistant SubInspector (Crew Engine Driver) and Constable (Crew). The WB Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 139 posts of Technical Staff in different ranks in WB Police.

Here’s WB police Technical Staff merit lists:

Candidates can also know the marks obtained by them in the written exam and interview by clicking the link below by keying-in their Application Sl. no. and date of birth.

Here’s direct link to check WB police marks.