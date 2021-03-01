The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the call letters for the 2020 Technical Staff under Coastal Security recruitment personality test/interview on its website. The Personality Test for the shortlisted candidates will be conducted from March 8-10 at West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (5th floor), 6th Cross Road, Block - DJ, Sector - II, Salt Lake City, Kolkata.

According to the schedule, interviews for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Crew Comprising Master), Assistant SubInspector (Crew Engine Driver) and Constable (Crew) will be held on March 8, 9 and 10 respectively. It will be conducted in two sessions: 9.00 AM and 12.00 AM.

Here’s WBPRB 2020 Technical Staff interview schedule.

Here’s direct link to download WBPRB 2020 Technical Staff interview call letter.

In total, WBPRB has shortlisted 93 candidates for the personality test round.

Candidates from the State of West Bengal will be able to download their e-call letters for the interview only 7 days before his date of interview and those from outside Bengal will be able to download their e-call letters only 10 days before his date of interview.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-call letter together with filled up ‘Self Declaration Form for Covid-19’ before the Special Recruitment Board at the time of reporting, WBPRB has instructed. Moreover, candidates are directed to carry proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the e-call letters for interview.

Steps to download WBPRB 2020 Technical Staff interview call letter:

Visit WBPRB website wbprb.applythrunet.co.in Click on the link to download call letter for the post Enter Application Serial No and date of birth Download call letter and take printout.

The WBPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for 139 posts of Technical Staff in different ranks in WB Police.