Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the interview letter for the post of Industrial Promotion Officer (IPO) 2019 today, October 5. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website www.ossc.gov.in using their application sequence number, date of birth and security number.

The viva voce test will be conducted from November 8 to 10, 2021.

The applicants are required to appear for the viva voce test in the office of the Commission at Barrack No-1, Unit-V, Bhubaneshwar on the scheduled date and time. Protocol of Covid-19 like use of sanitizer, social distancing, wear of three layer mask must be adhered to during Certificate Verification and Viva Voce Test, reads the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Commission has also released the list of candidate shortlisted for FSO 2019 computer skill test. A total of 9 candidates have been selected for the test. The date shall be intimated shortly. The Main written examination was conducted on August 8, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.